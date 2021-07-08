Community donates $45K for Diboll officer battling cancer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Diboll police officer battling cancer received a five-figure gift on Thursday.

Corey Clemens was diagnosed with throat cancer four months ago and on Thursday was presented with a check totaling $45,327.65 thanks to donations by local individuals, businesses, law firms and musicians, as well as native East Texan and San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt.

“We could never thank you all enough for the donations of auction items, food, drinks, raffle items not to mention some pretty big monetary donations and just coming out to show your support,” said Diboll Police Chief Steve Baker. “We are truly blessed to live in such a fine place here in Deep East Texas. A place of good hearted people that will stand up and look after their fellow man.”

