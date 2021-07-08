East Texas Now Business Break
CLEAR alert issued for missing San Antonio woman

Renee Rangel was last seen in the 500 block of Crestview Drive
A CLEAR alert has been issued for Renee Rangel from San Antonio.
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) -

A CLEAR alert has been issued for a missing 46-year-old woman from San Antonio by the San Antonio police department.

According to a Texas DPS CLEAR Alert, her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Rangel was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 5, in the 500 block of Crestview Drive in San Antonio.

She was last seen in a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate GXG9692.

Rangel is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings, black backpack with brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

