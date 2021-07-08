East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Lufkin issuing permits, rentals for Kurth Lake

Kurth Lake Lodge
Kurth Lake Lodge(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Kurth Lake, a 726-acre body of water six miles north of Lufkin has fishing permits and lodge rental now available through the City of Lufkin.

“Parks and outdoors are a big part of our business, so this just made sense,” according to Director Rudy Flores.

With Kurth Lake Lodge under the parks and recreation umbrella, Flores said he hopes to see renovations soon, “we would like to add some modern touches and freshen things up a bit to make it something Lufkin can be proud of.”

Kurth Lake is a part of the Toyota ShareLunker program with anglers from across the state who have reeled in 8-pound to 13-pound largemouth bass.

Kurth Lake Lodge can accommodate up to 100 people. Reservations can be made online at Lufkin Parks & Recreation (teamsideline.com). Day use is $300 with a $200 deposit.

Kurth Lake fishing permits can be picked up in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Lufkin Parks & Recreation, 516 Montrose St. Annual permits are $120 per person and $50 for those 65 and older. Three-day permits are available for $15.

For more information about Kurth Lake fishing or the lodge, call Lufkin Parks & Recreation at 936-633-0250.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families

Latest News

Diboll Police Officer Corey Clemens (center) is presented with a check for more than $45,000 as...
Community donates $45K for Diboll officer battling cancer
The Rhode Island Red who laid the giant egg.
Mount Vernon chicken proves ‘egg-rything’ is bigger in Texas
The Rhode Island Red who laid the giant egg.
PHOTOS: Mount Vernon hen lays giant egg
WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy
WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy
WebXtra: Mental health and virtual therapy