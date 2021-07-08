City of Longview receives special designation for beautification efforts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many cities work hard to beautify their municipality and keep it that way, and Longview is no exception. And the City of Longview has been designated a Gold Star Affiliate by the Keep Texas Beautiful Organization, a non-profit environmental and community improvement organization.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Kim Casey, Executive Director of Keep Longview Beautiful, about their efforts to keep the city scenic, and how citizens can volunteer if they’d like to help Longview bloom.

