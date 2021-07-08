East Texas Now Business Break
City: Evacuated Miami-area condo still unsafe for occupancy

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — North Miami Beach officials say a condominium building that was evacuated because of safety concerns must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

The building is about five miles from Surfside, Florida, where Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

An audit prompted by the collapse found that the nearby 156-unit Crestview Towers had been deemed structurally and electrically unsafe in January.

The city rejected two new surveys filed by the condo association this week because they did not comply with the certification process or address problems raised in the January report.

