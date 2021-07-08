East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to the shooting of three undercover law enforcement officers.

A federal indictment filed Thursday charges Eugene McClaurin with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three but the announced charge only pertained to the one agent.

McClaurin is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

The undercover officers were shot and wounded while driving onto an expressway on Chicago’s South Side early Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Diboll Police Officer Corey Clemens (center) is presented with a check for more than $45,000 as...
Community donates $45K for Diboll officer battling cancer
The Rhode Island Red who laid the giant egg.
Mount Vernon chicken proves ‘egg-rything’ is bigger in Texas
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion