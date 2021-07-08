Area of low pressure continues to bring rain to Texas Gulf Coast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - While Tropical Storm Elsa has brought flooding and severe weather to the East Coast, the storm continues to move to the northeast away from East Texas. In the Lone Star State, we’ve been dealing with our own tropical-like system.

9:00am Radar Image of Texas Gulf Coast (KLTV)

Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued a statement on an on-going area of showers and thunderstorms along the Texas Gulf Coast.

“A broad trough of low pressure located over southern Texas has been producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico,” the statement said. “Although development of this system is not anticipated since it is expected to remain over land, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible along the Texas Gulf coast over the next few days.”

Tropical Weather Outlook (KLTV)

As of Thursday morning, over six inches of rain has already fallen in the last few days. While the Hurricane Center has given this area a zero percent chance of development in both the next two and five days, the low will continue to produce showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Flash Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for those along the coast as nearly half a foot of rain is forecast over the next few days.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast for Texas Gulf Coast (KLTV)

While the impacts on East Texas will be minimal, we will continue to see scattered showers over the next two days, but it looks like Saturday will be a mostly dry day before more rain arrives on Sunday.

East Texas 7 Day Rain Chances (KLTV)

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.