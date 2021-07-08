East Texas Now Business Break
32 freshmen selected to be new Kilgore College Rangerettes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College said 32 freshmen students have been selected to become the newest members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team.

According to a press release, the announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

Seventy-one “Hopefuls” tried out this year for a coveted position on the 82nd Rangerette line.

The new Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 64.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.

The new members and their hometowns are as follows:

  • Austin: Megan Rush
  • Austin: Elizabeth Shymkiw
  • Baytown: Mikayla McMillan
  • Buda: Allyson Cullen
  • Celina: Zoe Dale
  • Crandall: Gabrielle Robles
  • Dallas: Miller Kerr
  • Fort Worth: Savanah Pitchford
  • Fort Worth: Fiona Shields
  • Gladewater: Daisey Bewley
  • Hewitt: Molly Minard
  • Houston: Angie Amaro
  • Katy: Brisa Cortez
  • Kyle: Mackenzie Salazar
  • Lantana: Blair Livingston
  • Lewisville: Isabella Hall
  • Lewisville: Claire Kimbel
  • Lufkin: Haylee Ritter
  • Magnolia: Mary Sassaman
  • Mesquite: Ivana Kosteski
  • Mineola: Melea Bedford
  • Missouri City: Abby Tirey
  • New Braunfuls: Skyler Grover
  • Port Arthur: Alicia Abshere
  • Roanoke: Mazie Zost
  • Round Rock: Kennedy Hall
  • Sachse: Brita Burns
  • Spicewood: Morgan Webb
  • Tomball: Megan Ramos
  • Tulsa, OK: Lakin Shelton
  • Waco: Eryn Flood
  • Whitehouse: Bailee Boyd

For more information on the Rangerettes, click here.

