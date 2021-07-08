32 freshmen selected to be new Kilgore College Rangerettes

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College said 32 freshmen students have been selected to become the newest members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team.

According to a press release, the announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”

Seventy-one “Hopefuls” tried out this year for a coveted position on the 82nd Rangerette line.

The new Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 64.

The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.

The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.

Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.

The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.

The new members and their hometowns are as follows:

Austin: Megan Rush

Austin: Elizabeth Shymkiw

Baytown: Mikayla McMillan

Buda: Allyson Cullen

Celina: Zoe Dale

Crandall: Gabrielle Robles

Dallas: Miller Kerr

Fort Worth: Savanah Pitchford

Fort Worth: Fiona Shields

Gladewater: Daisey Bewley

Hewitt: Molly Minard

Houston: Angie Amaro

Katy: Brisa Cortez

Kyle: Mackenzie Salazar

Lantana: Blair Livingston

Lewisville: Isabella Hall

Lewisville: Claire Kimbel

Lufkin: Haylee Ritter

Magnolia: Mary Sassaman

Mesquite: Ivana Kosteski

Mineola: Melea Bedford

Missouri City: Abby Tirey

New Braunfuls: Skyler Grover

Port Arthur: Alicia Abshere

Roanoke: Mazie Zost

Round Rock: Kennedy Hall

Sachse: Brita Burns

Spicewood: Morgan Webb

Tomball: Megan Ramos

Tulsa, OK: Lakin Shelton

Waco: Eryn Flood

Whitehouse: Bailee Boyd

For more information on the Rangerettes, click here.

