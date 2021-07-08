32 freshmen selected to be new Kilgore College Rangerettes
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College said 32 freshmen students have been selected to become the newest members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes dance and drill team.
According to a press release, the announcement, made in a closed ceremony in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus, culminated “tryout week.”
Seventy-one “Hopefuls” tried out this year for a coveted position on the 82nd Rangerette line.
The new Rangerettes will join 32 sophomores to make a team of 64.
The Rangerettes were the first of their kind when they began in 1940 as a vision of the late Gussie Nell Davis.
The organization created a unique combination of dance moves and precision drills that quickly earned them the reputation not only as the originators of dance/drill teams, but also as the best in the world.
Known for their high kicks and the jump splits, the organization has traveled around the world, entertained millions and spurred a multi-billion-dollar dance/drill team industry worldwide.
The Rangerettes are under the direction of Dana Blair, director; Shelley Wayne, assistant director; and Angela Aulds, assistant choreographer and dance technician.
The new members and their hometowns are as follows:
- Austin: Megan Rush
- Austin: Elizabeth Shymkiw
- Baytown: Mikayla McMillan
- Buda: Allyson Cullen
- Celina: Zoe Dale
- Crandall: Gabrielle Robles
- Dallas: Miller Kerr
- Fort Worth: Savanah Pitchford
- Fort Worth: Fiona Shields
- Gladewater: Daisey Bewley
- Hewitt: Molly Minard
- Houston: Angie Amaro
- Katy: Brisa Cortez
- Kyle: Mackenzie Salazar
- Lantana: Blair Livingston
- Lewisville: Isabella Hall
- Lewisville: Claire Kimbel
- Lufkin: Haylee Ritter
- Magnolia: Mary Sassaman
- Mesquite: Ivana Kosteski
- Mineola: Melea Bedford
- Missouri City: Abby Tirey
- New Braunfuls: Skyler Grover
- Port Arthur: Alicia Abshere
- Roanoke: Mazie Zost
- Round Rock: Kennedy Hall
- Sachse: Brita Burns
- Spicewood: Morgan Webb
- Tomball: Megan Ramos
- Tulsa, OK: Lakin Shelton
- Waco: Eryn Flood
- Whitehouse: Bailee Boyd
