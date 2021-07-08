2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team released

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference has announced its 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Two Baylor Bears made the list, Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard. A former Midway Panther who plays for TCU, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, was also added to the team.

The Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team and individual awards were chosen by media representatives who cover the league. The Preseason Poll will be released tomorrow at 2 p.m. CT.

These are the individual awards:

Offensive Player of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-1, 210, So., Phoenix, Ariz.

Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Rose, Iowa State, LB, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio

Newcomer of the Year: Eric Gray, Oklahoma, RB, 5-10, 206, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.

The 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team:

Offense

Pos Name School Ht Wt Class Hometown

QB Spencer Rattler 3 Oklahoma 6-1 210 So. Phoenix, Ariz.

RB Breece Hall 1 Iowa State 6-1 220 Jr. Wichita, Kan.

RB Bijon Robinson Texas 6-0 215 So. Tucson, Ariz.

FB Jeremiah Hall 1 Oklahoma 6-2 244 Sr. Charlotte, N.C.

WR Xavier Hutchinson 1 Iowa State 6-3 210 Sr. Jacksonville, Fla.

WR Marvin Mims 2 Oklahoma 5-11 176 So. Frisco, Texas

WR Erik Ezukanma 1 Texas Tech 6-3 220 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas

TE Charlie Kolar ^1 Iowa State 6-6 260 Sr. Norman, Okla.

OL Trevor Downing Iowa State 6-4 310 Jr. Creston, Iowa

OL Colin Newell 1 Iowa State 6-4 310 Sr. Ames, Iowa

OL Marquis Hayes 3 Oklahoma 6-5 335 Sr. Maryland Heights, Mo.

OL Wanya Morris Oklahoma 6-5 313 Jr. Grayson, Ga.

OL Josh Sills 3 Oklahoma State 6-6 330 Sr. Sarahsville, Ohio

OL Dawson Deaton 2 Texas Tech 6-6 310 Sr. Frisco, Texas

PK Gabe Brkic 1 Oklahoma 6-2 203 Jr. Chardon, Ohio

KR/PR Phillip Brooks 1 Kansas State 5-7 167 Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Defense

DL Will McDonald 1 Iowa State 6-4 245 Jr. Pewaukee, Wis.

DL Isaiah Thomas 2 Oklahoma 6-5 262 Sr. Tulsa, Okla.

DL Perrion Winfrey 2 Oklahoma 6-3 290 Sr. Maywood, Ill.

DL Ochaun Mathis 2 TCU 6-5 247 Jr. Manor, Texas

DL Dante Stills 3 West Virginia 6-4 280 Sr. Fairmont, W.Va.

LB Terrel Bernard 2 Baylor 6-1 222 Sr. La Porte, Texas

LB Mike Rose 1 Iowa State 6-4 250 Sr. Brecksville, Ohio

LB Nik Bonitto 3 Oklahoma 6-3 234 Jr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DB Jalen Pitre 1 Baylor 6-0 197 Sr. Stafford, Texas

DB Greg Eisworth 1 Iowa State 6-0 205 Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas

DB Kolby Harvell-Peel 2 Oklahoma State 6-0 207 Sr. College Station, Texas

DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 1 TCU 5-9 177 Jr. Waco, Texas

DB D’Shawn Jamison 3 Texas 5-10 190 Sr. Houston, Texas

P Austin McNamara 1 Texas Tech 6-4 185 Jr. Gilbert, Ariz.

