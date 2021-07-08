2 accused in June shooting death booked into Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men accused in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Omega Drive in Tyler have been booked into the Smith County Jail.

Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, both of Tyler, are each charged with capital murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. Urrutia is also charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief, for an additional collective bond of $900,000.

Both men were arrested on July 3 in Dickinson.

According to a report from the Tyler Police Department, on June 30 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive on a report of a shooting. Police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds. The victim has been identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler.

