East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 accused in June shooting death booked into Smith County Jail

Lorenzo Martinez and Andres Urritias (Source: Smith County Jail)
Lorenzo Martinez and Andres Urritias (Source: Smith County Jail)(Smith County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men accused in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Omega Drive in Tyler have been booked into the Smith County Jail.

Andres Urrutia, 19, and Lorenzo L. Martinez, 21, both of Tyler, are each charged with capital murder and are being held on $1 million bonds. Urrutia is also charged with aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, deadly conduct and criminal mischief, for an additional collective bond of $900,000.

Both men were arrested on July 3 in Dickinson.

According to a report from the Tyler Police Department, on June 30 at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Omega Drive on a report of a shooting. Police say it was determined that there was an altercation outside of the residence when the victim was shot. He was transported by private vehicle to Christus Trinity Mother Frances where he died of his wounds. The victim has been identified as Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house; mom, male friend taken into custody
Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
1 person injured after shooting at Longview motel
Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit clear, traffic flow restored on I-20
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang

Latest News

Humberto Leal (Source: Smith County Jail)
Tyler man accused in stabbing death makes court appearance
WEBXTRA: Longview beautification
WEBXTRA: Longview beautification
The Marshall Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon.
Marshall Fire Department extinguishes commercial building fire
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County inmates smuggle contraband into jail, rule changes announced
New Rangerettes
32 freshmen selected to be new Kilgore College Rangerettes