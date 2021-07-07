East Texas Now Business Break
‘You can’t put a price on regaining dignity’: East Texas nonprofit receives $200k grant to help repair veterans’ homes

Since 2015, more than 100 veterans’ homes have been repaired through the Critical Repair...
Since 2015, more than 100 veterans' homes have been repaired through the Critical Repair Program. With the addition of this grant, she believes over a dozen more will soon be able to be addressed.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will soon be able to make much-needed repairs on the homes of veterans across some Texas counties after receiving a $200,000 grant.

The grant is coming from the Texas Veterans Commission and is being used to help fund the nonprofit’s Critical Repair Program.

“It is mind-blowing sometimes when you go into a home and you see the level of disrepair,” said LaJuan Gordon, CEO of the NETX Habitat For Humanity. “These individuals have worked so hard to maintain not just their health, but their dignity. You can’t put a price on regaining dignity.”

According to Gordon, since 2015, more than 100 veterans’ homes have been repaired through the Critical Repair Program. With the addition of this grant, she believes over a dozen more will soon be able to be addressed.

“To know the sacrifices, to know what it’s like for both the servicemember and their family, for me personally, this is probably the single most rewarding program that we offer,” Gordon explained.

To qualify for the Critical Repairs Program, applicants must be 60 or older with low-income, individuals who are permanently disabled, or an honorably discharged veteran.

Click here for the application.

