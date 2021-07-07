Wood County apartment complex fire leaves 4 families without homes

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Four families are without a home in Wood County following a fire that broke out at their apartment complex early Monday morning on Lake Holbrook.

“It was about 3 o’clock in the morning and I heard a bunch of stomping above me, in the apartment above me,” said Cierrah Pugh. She was awakened from her sleep to find out her apartment was catching fire.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, Tully Davidson, Wood County Fire Marshal said five departments responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.

“Three that were a total loss and one pretty heavy water damage,” Davidson said.

The Red Cross came out to help relocate the families. Pugh said once she woke up she saw a light under her door and went to see what it was.

“I then opened the door and as I opened the door I’d seen flames, and there was a part of their balcony on my front porch. It had like busted my window from falling, the glass that was in my door,” Pugh said.

She ran to her room to grab her daughter and flee from the fire.

“Honestly, I was freaking out because I didn’t know what me and my daughter were going to do,” she said. “With me just being 19, I’ve accomplished so much in my life and for it to all just to be taken away, it’s very hard.”

Today Pugh was able to go back and try to get what was salvageable.

“We got a little bit of what we could, but we couldn’t get all of it. Most of it is water damaged or it’s just not there anymore,” she said. “I’m off work for a week because I’m trying to figure out what we’re going to do and what the next steps I need to take are. So as of right now we’re kind of going back and forth from here to my cousin’s until we can earn enough money to get us another place to stay,” Pugh said.

The Wood County Fire Marshall says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pugh’s mother began a GoFundMe and you can donate here. Other families links can be found at GoFundMe, and here.

