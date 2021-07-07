East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wood County apartment complex fire leaves 4 families without homes

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Four families are without a home in Wood County following a fire that broke out at their apartment complex early Monday morning on Lake Holbrook.

“It was about 3 o’clock in the morning and I heard a bunch of stomping above me, in the apartment above me,” said Cierrah Pugh. She was awakened from her sleep to find out her apartment was catching fire.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, Tully Davidson, Wood County Fire Marshal said five departments responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.

“Three that were a total loss and one pretty heavy water damage,” Davidson said.

The Red Cross came out to help relocate the families. Pugh said once she woke up she saw a light under her door and went to see what it was.

“I then opened the door and as I opened the door I’d seen flames, and there was a part of their balcony on my front porch. It had like busted my window from falling, the glass that was in my door,” Pugh said.

She ran to her room to grab her daughter and flee from the fire.

“Honestly, I was freaking out because I didn’t know what me and my daughter were going to do,” she said. “With me just being 19, I’ve accomplished so much in my life and for it to all just to be taken away, it’s very hard.”

Today Pugh was able to go back and try to get what was salvageable.

“We got a little bit of what we could, but we couldn’t get all of it. Most of it is water damaged or it’s just not there anymore,” she said. “I’m off work for a week because I’m trying to figure out what we’re going to do and what the next steps I need to take are. So as of right now we’re kind of going back and forth from here to my cousin’s until we can earn enough money to get us another place to stay,” Pugh said.

The Wood County Fire Marshall says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Pugh’s mother began a GoFundMe and you can donate here. Other families links can be found at GoFundMe, and here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021

Latest News

Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Manuel Martinez, a field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture, shared his...
Texas Dept. of Agriculture rep says beef, poultry, lumber commodities are viable
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 588 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County