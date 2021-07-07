East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: A fair mix of sun and clouds, plus scattered rain

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are once again waking up to some muggy lower 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. There will be a fair mix of sun and clouds this Wednesday, and scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely on and off throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be a little cooler than yesterday, generally warming to the 90-degree mark. We’ll hold on to better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers for most of Thursday and early on Friday, so be sure to keep the umbrella close. This rain will not be constantly falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day. Rain becomes a bit spottier on Saturday before picking back up in coverage and frequency on Sunday and next Monday. Scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next several days, but it seems like our rainy pattern may begin to dry up by the middle of next week. As rain chances dwindle, the afternoons will quickly begin to warm up so be sure to enjoy the “normal” East Texas weather while it is here!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Showers begin over southern counties, spread northward during the day. Few thundershowers...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Showers begin over southern counties, spread northward during the day. Few thundershowers...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips