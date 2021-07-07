Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! There will be a fair mix of sun and clouds this Wednesday, and scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely on and off throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be a little cooler than yesterday, generally warming to the 90-degree mark. We’ll hold on to better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers for most of Thursday and early on Friday, so be sure to keep the umbrella close. This rain will not be constantly falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day. Rain becomes a bit spottier on Saturday before picking back up in coverage and frequency on Sunday and next Monday. Scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next several days, but it seems like our rainy pattern may begin to dry up by the middle of next week. As rain chances dwindle, the afternoons will quickly begin to warm up so be sure to enjoy the “normal” East Texas weather while it is here!

