WebXtra: Tyler Water Utilities to replace thousands of feet of water main lines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Water Utilities is replacing water main lines in the north end of Tyler.

It is a three phase project which is currently in phase one in which the city is replacing 2,000 feet in the water main pipe on West 10th Street from S. Vine Ave to S. Kennedy Ave. It is a project that is expected to improve homeowners water pressure and quality as well as eliminate stagnant water. Phase one is expected to be finished July 21, two more phases are set to begin on North Azalea Dr. and W Camellia Street.

