East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Tyler clothing resale shops see contributions increase

By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Resale shops are seeing an increase in donations and buyers in the last few months.

At Clothes Mentor in Tyler, they have kept busy sorting through the influx of clothing. They had so many contributions a few weeks ago they had to limit buying. They’re back to buying summer clothes now and are seeing lots more people coming in to update their wardrobes.

KLTV’s Erin Wides will have more tonight on what this means for them and buyers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family

Latest News

Shooting at Motel 6 in Longview.
Longview police respond to shooting at Motel 6
Marshall police looking for Kroger robbery suspect
Marshall police on lookout for Kroger robber
WEBXTRA: PreK and Kindergarten enrollment
WEBXTRA: PreK and Kindergarten enrollment
WebXtra: Tyler clothing resale shops see contributions increase
WebXtra: Tyler clothing resale shops see contributions increase