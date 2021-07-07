WebXtra: Over $25,000 worth of plumbing equipment stolen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a break in at Rub-A-Dub plumbing resulted in over $25,000 worth of plumbing equipment stolen.

Rub-A-Dub plumbing reached out to the community to help find the thief or thieves. They are asking for the community to watch out for people selling plumbing equipment, including a jetter, locator, camera, and specialty heads for pipe lining. The equipment is vital to their business and to their employees.

If you have any information on the stolen equipment, you can call Ginny at 903-525-6336

