East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Over $25,000 worth of plumbing equipment stolen

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a break in at Rub-A-Dub plumbing resulted in over $25,000 worth of plumbing equipment stolen.

Rub-A-Dub plumbing reached out to the community to help find the thief or thieves. They are asking for the community to watch out for people selling plumbing equipment, including a jetter, locator, camera, and specialty heads for pipe lining. The equipment is vital to their business and to their employees.

If you have any information on the stolen equipment, you can call Ginny at 903-525-6336

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family

Latest News

Clothing Purge
Clothing Purge
Special Session Preview
Special Session Preview
Shoppers going through the racks at Hangers of Hope.
Resale shops and thrift stores thriving from pandemic and closest clean outs
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday
Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday