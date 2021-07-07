Vexus to bring $50M fiber optic broadband network to Tyler in 2022

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents may be able to take advantage of fiber optic high-speed internet as soon as 2022.

Vexus Fiber announced that it is expanding its fiber optic broadband network to Tyler. Construction is stated to begin this year, with public availability in 2022. However, the announcement notes that the service may not be widely available at the time of the network’s completion.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”

Fiber optic internet service seen as an improvement over other networks due to the lower latency and a reduced susceptibility to outside interference.

Vexus Fiber said their service will be able to deliver service speeds of up to 10 gigs and that they will also offer all-digital television and phone service.

