East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Vexus to bring $50M fiber optic broadband network to Tyler in 2022

Vexus plans to bring its fiber optic broadband internet service to Tyler in 2022.
Vexus plans to bring its fiber optic broadband internet service to Tyler in 2022.(Vexus)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents may be able to take advantage of fiber optic high-speed internet as soon as 2022.

Vexus Fiber announced that it is expanding its fiber optic broadband network to Tyler. Construction is stated to begin this year, with public availability in 2022. However, the announcement notes that the service may not be widely available at the time of the network’s completion.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Tyler,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus. “Vexus’ fiber network will provide homes and businesses with a new, competitive choice for Internet, TV and phone services. Our network is built with future-proof technology that provides a reliable, world-class Internet connection, and fosters additional growth and economic development for Tyler. Given that we are a Texas-based provider we plan to bring our Texas hospitality and customer service to go along with our robust network.”

Fiber optic internet service seen as an improvement over other networks due to the lower latency and a reduced susceptibility to outside interference.

Vexus Fiber said their service will be able to deliver service speeds of up to 10 gigs and that they will also offer all-digital television and phone service.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family

Latest News

David Reed in pretrial hearing, July 7, 2021
Death penalty off table for Lindale man accused of killing 2 with pickup
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
VIDEO: East Texas lawmakers react to West challenging Gov. Abbott
Pictured are Courtnie (left) and Manuel Williams. (Source: Smith County Jail)
Parents accused in death of 3-year-old make court appearance