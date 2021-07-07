East Texas Now Business Break
Trial reset for Whitehouse man accused in stabbing death

Lars Axel Theorine, 52 (Source: Smith County Jail)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man accused of a stabbing death in January of 2020 was back in a Smith County courtroom Wednesday morning.

Lars Axel Theorine, 52, is charged with first-degree murder and was back in front of Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. of the 241st District Court on a pre-trial hearing just to have his pre-trial date pushed back to September 1st due to DNA evidence in the case.

According to court officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety has a considerable amount of biological evidence and the results aren’t in yet, the results were expected back in April or May but now the court officials are thinking they will be ready after July.

Currently, the department is 90 to 180 days behind on DNA evidence on all violent felons, said court officials. Theorine has been set for a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 1, at 9:30 a.m. with his trial being set for Sept. 13 contingent on DNA results being ready from DPS. Theorine continues in custody on a $1 million bond.

Theorine is the owner of Paradise Skating Rink in Whitehouse and is charged with the stabbing death of Michael Shane Reed, 43. In a prior hearing, Theorine turned down a 50-year prison sentence.

