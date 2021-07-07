Texas A&M Volleyball Releases 2021 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn released the team’s 2021 schedule, which features 28 regular season matches, including 14 home matches inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies will hold an exhibition match against Baylor on Friday, Aug. 20 in Reed Arena, before officially kicking off the season at a three-day tournament in Honolulu, Hawai’i, where the Aggies face Marquette, Fairfield and Hawai’i.

Following the trip to the Aloha State, Texas A&M travels to California for a midweek match against Cal Poly on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

After spending their first four matches on the road, the Aggies make their first official appearance in front of the 12th Man on Monday, Sept. 6 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Later in the week, the Maroon & White will host the Texas A&M Invitational (Sept. 10-11), which features Albany, Houston and UTSA.

A&M concludes non-conference action with in-state foes Texas State and Texas. The Aggies take on the Bobcats in San Marcos on Sept. 14, before hosting the Longhorns on Sept. 17.

The Aggies begin their 10th season in the Southeastern Conference on Sept. 22 at Alabama.

The regular season Conference schedule consists of 18 matches in which each member institution will play each other at least once. The order of opponents for each team are determined by a random computer draw. Two-match series may be played Wednesday/Thursday, Thursday/Friday, Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday.

Additional road conference matches are scheduled at Tennessee (Oct. 2-3), Florida (Oct. 16), Mississippi State (Oct. 23-24), the 2020 National Champions Kentucky (Nov. 13-14) and LSU (Nov. 24).

The Maroon & White have home matches against South Carolina (Sept. 26), Georgia (Oct. 7-8), Ole Miss (Oct. 13), Auburn (Nov. 4-5), Arkansas (Nov. 17), and Missouri (Nov. 26-27).