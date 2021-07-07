State cites Titus County Jail for non-compliance after inspection

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited several areas where the Titus County Jail was found to be non-compliant in a June 16, 2021 inspection report.

According to the report, records revealed that observations of inmates in holding cells routinely exceeded the required 30 minute interval by anywhere from one to 32 minutes.

It also showed that initial custody assessments were done improperly, resulting in inmate custody levels being incorrect. The same was stated to be true for the multiple custody assessments that are required after 30 to 90 days of the initial assessment or after any disciplinary action or change in legal status.

The state also reported that staff who had not completed the required four hours of training on principles, procedures and instruments for classification were performing classification duties. Those duties assess needs for housing assignments, reassessments and inmate needs.

Finally, the state requires an established procedure for documented face-to-face observation of all inmates by jailers no less than once every 60 minutes, or once every 30 minutes in areas where inmates are known to be assaultive, potentially suicidal, mentally ill, or who have demonstrated bizarre behavior. Jail documentation revealed face-to-face observations of inmates were exceeded by one to 32 minutes on a routine basis.

