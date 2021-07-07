State cites Harrison County Jail for non-compliance following death of inmate

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited two areas where the Harrison County Jail was found to be non-compliant in a June 1, 2021 inspection report.

The citations were made following the death of an inmate while in the jail’s custody on March 1.

In the first citation, TCJS determined “the screening form for Suicide and Medical/Mental/Developmental impairments was not completed”, and there was no documentation explaining why the form was incomplete.

The second citation determined “the Continuity of Care Query (CCQ) was not run immediately upon intake”, according to TCJS. The CCQ checks an inmate against the Texas Health and Human Services’ system to determine if the inmate has received state mental healthcare or has a known intellectual or developmental disability.

KLTV reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

