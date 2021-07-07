East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County leaders gather citizen input ahead of next phase in road improvements project

By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County leaders are preparing to head into phase two of a massive overhaul of hundreds of miles roads.

In November 2017, 73 percent of voters approved the first phase of the county’s road bond project. And the county is now preparing to call the second phase of the two-part bond. But first they want to hear from the people who actually drive those roads.

Starting July 6, the county is hosting meetings in each precinct to show citizens the work that’s been done so far, and also hear what they’d like to see in the next phase.

“We want to hear from all citizens,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said. “We want to address as many issues as we can going forward.”

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said they have scientific data showing the conditions of the county’s roads, but they want to hear from citizens who use the roads daily.

“What’s their experience? What are their travel routes? What’s important to them? What roads in particular are providing problems areas that we need to fix? And sometimes that objective data doesn’t always see that,” Moran said. “This is what we planned on doing three years ago. We said it’s going to be a two phase project approach, with six years being the total length of time. We want to ask the public for their input before we finalize what phase two is going to look like and before we go the public with a bond request in the fall.”

The Citizen Input Meetings are scheduled for:

· Precinct 2 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at First Baptist Church, at 801 E. Main St. in Whitehouse

· Precinct 1 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Flint Baptist Church, at 11131 FM 2868 West in Flint

· Precinct 3 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Lindale High School Cafeteria, at 920 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale

· Precinct 4 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (Old Terminal – HAMM Museum), at 150 Airport Drive in Tyler

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police seek assistance locating runaway teen
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021

Latest News

Off The Wall Art Pop Up
Off The Wall Art Pop Up
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
The building shown on the corner (left) was approved for purchase on Tuesday by Smith County...
Smith Co. commissioners approve purchase of property for new courthouse project
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County