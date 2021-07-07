Smith County leaders gather citizen input ahead of next phase in road improvements project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County leaders are preparing to head into phase two of a massive overhaul of hundreds of miles roads.

In November 2017, 73 percent of voters approved the first phase of the county’s road bond project. And the county is now preparing to call the second phase of the two-part bond. But first they want to hear from the people who actually drive those roads.

Starting July 6, the county is hosting meetings in each precinct to show citizens the work that’s been done so far, and also hear what they’d like to see in the next phase.

“We want to hear from all citizens,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Cary Nix said. “We want to address as many issues as we can going forward.”

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said they have scientific data showing the conditions of the county’s roads, but they want to hear from citizens who use the roads daily.

“What’s their experience? What are their travel routes? What’s important to them? What roads in particular are providing problems areas that we need to fix? And sometimes that objective data doesn’t always see that,” Moran said. “This is what we planned on doing three years ago. We said it’s going to be a two phase project approach, with six years being the total length of time. We want to ask the public for their input before we finalize what phase two is going to look like and before we go the public with a bond request in the fall.”

The Citizen Input Meetings are scheduled for:

· Precinct 2 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at First Baptist Church, at 801 E. Main St. in Whitehouse

· Precinct 1 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Flint Baptist Church, at 11131 FM 2868 West in Flint

· Precinct 3 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Lindale High School Cafeteria, at 920 E. Hubbard St. in Lindale

· Precinct 4 -- 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (Old Terminal – HAMM Museum), at 150 Airport Drive in Tyler

