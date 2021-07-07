East Texas Now Business Break
Smith Co. commissioners approve purchase of property for new courthouse project

By Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday morning, Smith County commissioners took a step toward one day building a new courthouse on the east side of the downtown square.

Commissioners approved the purchase of a building at 219 E. Ferguson Street for about $218,000.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says it’s his goal to buy up most, if not all, of the properties on the east side of the square before going to voters with a bond request.

This rendering of the new courthouse was shown by architects at a commissioners court meeting in March of 2021.(Courtesy photo)

In March 2021, plans remained on pause when Moran said he wanted to focus on improving roads before asking voters to approve the courthouse project. The project had previously been delayed by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, Moran had planned to have voters decide on a bond proposal in November 2020.

PREVIOUS STORIES;

Smith County commissioners continue to pause plans for new courthouse

Not the right time’: Smith County judge to ask commissioners to pause new courthouse plans

Smith County commissioners agree on ‘most practical location’ for new courthouse

Smith County commissioners weigh pros, cons of potential courthouse locations

Smith County judge presents results of public survey regarding plans for new courthouse

Smith County seeking citizen input on new courthouse

Smith County invites citizens to offer input on new courthouse

