Resale shops and thrift stores thriving from pandemic and closest clean outs

Shoppers going through the racks at Hangers of Hope.
By Erin Wides
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of it could have been Spring cleaning, but local resale and thrift stores say they have seen a spike in donations and people wanting to sell clothing and items during the pandemic.

“This was probably the first time in eight years that I’ve ever had to put up the limited buying sign on the front door because ladies were just cleaning out the whole closet,” said Kathy Bosley, the owner of Clothes Mentor in Tyler.

They have been slammed with items coming in and she credits this to people no longer sitting in front of a screen on Zoom; they’re getting back out and want to look nice.

“I would say on a typical day I might get anywhere from 10 to 20 buys, where people bring their items to us. We were hitting 30 on a lot of days, 30 and then some,” Bosley said.

At Hangers of Hope on Loop 323, Megan Riaz said they had cars lined up ready to drop off donations when they reopened. They even added space to prepare donations.

“We have people that work there that will start working on those items, tagging the items, sorting the items, and then we’ll bring those back to the two stores so they can get out on the floor,” Riaz said.

She has been a part of the COVID-19 cleanout as well.

“I can’t stand clutter and especially when I was home and not going into the office, I was working from home, it was easy for me to just say I’m finally going to do something with all of this,” Riaz said. “If we’re not using it, if we don’t need it, if we have too many of it we’re just going to get rid of it. It’s a good feeling to clean out.”

Bosely said they are back to normal buying at Clothes Mentor and, “I have a feeling that ladies are going to continue the cleanout process all the way through the fall change of fashion.”

Both stores tell us they are taking donations, you can drop them off at Hangers of Hope, or bring them into Clothes Mentor.

