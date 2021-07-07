Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Morning showers/thundershowers will begin over the southernmost sections of East Texas on Wednesday and spread northward throughout the day. A few heavy downpours are possible along with some lightning/thunder and some gusty wind. No severe storms are expected at this time. Thursday through Tuesday of next week, just some scattered showers/thundershowers are possible each afternoon/evening with the heating of the day. Good news, the temperatures are expected to remain slightly below normal through the next 7-10 days, but highs are still expected to reach the lower 90s. Humidity will remain moderate allowing for Heat Index values to reach the triple digits for some each day. Highs are staying away from the 100-degree mark...I hope you are happy about that. Rainfall totals over the next week should stay fairly low, with some reaching 1.00″-1.25″, but that should be over a 7-day period. Have a great day.

