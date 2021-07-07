Oil prices decline slightly after hitting multi-year high Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time since November 2014, oil prices traded as high as $76.98 a barrel Tuesday. UT Tyler Professor of Management Dr. Harold Doty says the rising trend in prices is due largely to an increasing demand for oil as life returns to pre-pandemic normalcy.

“Right now, you have the two largest economies, China and the U.S., which account for about a third of all oil consumption, coming out of the gate pretty strong. And so that’s what’s driving prices up right now,” Doty said.

An OPEC meeting scheduled for Monday that could have ended with an agreement to increase production was canceled amid disagreements between middle eastern countries. Bad news for the US − who relies heavily on foreign oil.

“U.S. production of oil hasn’t completely recovered. That’s part of what’s driving prices up, so for the U.S., we’re paying more, but we’re not bringing that much more back into the country because we can’t export that much oil right now,” Doty said.

As for whether or not OPEC can reach an agreement on production is still to be seen, but the White House is watching closely.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep the price of gas low. That’s why the president, also, a red line for him was no gas taxes for the American people in these infrastructure negotiations, but the OPEC discussions happening on the international level are gonna have an impact and we’re engaged in actors that are involved in those discussions as we speak,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Back home in East Texas, doty says relief will eventually come for local oil companies still struggling.

“What will happen is as prices remain high for a while, we’ll begin to see reinvestment in the domestic oil industry, and obviously that’s very good for Texas,” Doty said.

Doty says gas prices in East Texas will likely exceed three dollars a gallon later in the summer. In Tyler, that’s still well below the record high of $3.97 set back in the summer of 2008.

