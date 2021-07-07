Marshall police on lookout for Kroger robber

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating the suspect in a robbery.

On July 1 at around 7:45 p.m., a man went to the Kroger at 300 E. End Blvd. North. He was wearing a facemask, blue and black jacket, and an American flag cap. Police say that the man went to the customer service desk and passed the clerk a handwritten note that said to give him all the money because he had a gun.

The clerk gave the suspect cash and he fled the store.

Marshall police ask that if you recognize this man or if you know anything about this robbery, call them at 903-935-4575.

