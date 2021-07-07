East Texas Now Business Break
Marshall police arrest 3 in connection with recent shootings

From left: Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, Ivan Lynn Daniels and Roy Lee Vaughn were all three...
From left: Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, Ivan Lynn Daniels and Roy Lee Vaughn were all three arrested by the Marshall Police Department in connection with recent shootings.(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of recent shootings in Marshall.

On Thursday, July 1, detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained warrants for suspects believed to be involved in these incidents.

Upon execution of these search warrants, three of the suspects in these cases were located and arrested. Jaquavious Damonte Robinson, 18, ofMarshall, was charged with deadly conduct, Roy Lee Vaughn, 33, of Marshall, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Ivan Lynn Daniels, 26, of Marshall, was charged with deadly conduct.

“The Marshall Police Department and our partners are committed to working continually to protect our citizens and visitors, and to keeping violent offenders off our streets,” said Marshall Police Department Chief of Police Cliff Carruth. “I am proud of our ability to work closely with the District Attorney’s Office, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as our State and Federal partners to continue to make our community safer. It is critical that we work with our community members in this process.”

Additionally, as of Wednesday, seven individuals are actively being pursued and have outstanding warrants out for their arrest:

Daquan Rondell Collins, 23, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct

Jacarrion “JJ” Dejuan Green, 19, of Marshall, Riot Participation

Tyler Rashad Hooper, 24, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct

Latarik Dashun Jackson, 22, of Marshall, Murder & Riot Participation

Tyler Lee Sims IV, 18, of Avinger, Deadly Conduct

Rodney Tyrone Stafford, 20, of Marshall, Deadly Conduct & Organizing Criminal Activity

Jadeon Kemion Williams, 20, of Jefferson, Deadly Conduct

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

