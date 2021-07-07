East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation

Houston police
Houston police(Houston police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a Houston police officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says officers responded to a disturbance call at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after a woman had reported she had been assaulted by a man. When police tried to arrest the suspect, police allege he got into a struggle with one officer and tried to take his weapon. Finner says another officer feared for the safety of the officer struggling with the suspect and fired.

The unidentified man was shot and killed. Finner says the two officers involved in the confrontation were placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Houston police
Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute
23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody