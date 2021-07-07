Lufkin All-Stars fall to Western Hills after slow start, weather delays

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin 12U All-Stars could not overcome a slow start and several weather delays in their Texas East Sectional game against Western Hills.

Lufkin lost 2-1. Western Hills jumped out early and the game was put in a weather delay in the third inning with Lufkin trailing by 2 runs. The game would be moved to another park due to the heavy rains but then the game was delayed again due to lightning in the area. The game finally restarted around 8:50.

Ceylan Williams hit a home run in the fourth inning to make the game 2-1. Williams would get on second base in the sixth with one out but Lufkin failed to bring him home to tie the game. The All-Stars will now play in an elimination game Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

