It’s World Chocolate Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is World Chocolate Day, and according to a recent study called ChocoLogic by Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate most Americans are eating a piece of chocolate daily.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ChocoLogic study revealed an increase in chocolate consumption.

“52 percent of Americans find chocolate gets them through a tough day, with one in three shoppers reporting increasing their chocolate consumption during the pandemic,” according to Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate.

Mitch Siegert, owner of Truman Chocolates in Bryan, says people see chocolate as a comfort item and affordable luxury.

Happy World Chocolate Day! We are celebrating with Truman Chocolates! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

At Truman Chocolates, they’re personally seeing an increase in the consumption of chocolate.

“We started making coco bombs and we were so busy that we couldn’t keep up,” said Siegert. “We had the busiest November, December, January, February that we have ever had in 15 years.”

And a lot of work goes into creating the sweet treat.

“People take it for granted that chocolate always looks the way it’s supposed to look,” said Siegert.

“If it’s real chocolate and it’s got real cocoa butter, it has to be tempered and it has to have all the real crystals and the right structure. For it to come out shiny like we do, everything has to work together and you don’t know till the very end if it’s going to come out right.”

