Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute

Houston police
Houston police(Houston police)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say an officer has been wounded when a man opened fire after arguing with a woman over a parking spot.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Finner said the officers spoke to a woman who said a man at the complex had spit in her face during a dispute over a parking space.

Finner said that when officers went to the man’s apartment to get a statement from him, the man started firing at an officer at the door.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

