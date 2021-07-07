Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Gray County Sheriff Michael Ryan has been arrested and charged with abuse of official capacity.

According to DPS, the 31st District Attorney’s Office requested the DPS Texas Rangers investigate Ryan, of Pampa, for the offense of abuse of official capacity.

After the investigation, the Texas Rangers turned their findings over to the District Attorney.

On July 6, a grand jury indicted Ryan.

He turned himself in and was booked into the Gray County Jail on the same day.

