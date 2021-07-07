East Texas Now Business Break
Gift of Love: MJ hopes for family as vibrant as his dreams

“When I grow up I want to be a fashion designer.” said MJ.
MJ gives bright smile for forever family to see.(Source: DFPS)
MJ gives bright smile for forever family to see.(Source: DFPS)
By Erika Holland
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Playtime with MJ means a lot of laughs and fun. Just like many of his fellow elementary school peers, MJ can tell you everything you need to make the perfect slime concoction.

“Glue, whatever color you want, and then add some crunchy stuff to it.”

Our specific slime was pink and glittery. It’s MJ’s favorite color combo. Just as bright as the slime in his hands, MJ’s dreams for the future are just as vivid.

"When I grow up I want to be a fashion designer," said MJ.

He was quick to explain there are no limits to the fashion he hopes to create.

“Any kind! Jeans, dresses, any kind!” said MJ.

He tells us his inspiration comes from designers like Raven-Symone.

His vision for design is grand, but as a child hoping for a life outside of the foster care system, his vision for a family is simple.

When we asked MJ what kind of future parents he’d want. He responded with, “nice, kind, sweet, honest... and that would be it.”

Hang out with MJ for more than a couple of minutes and you’ll find yourself laughing and having fun.

He’s the kind of kid who’s so comfortable being himself, he allows others to feel at peace doing the same.

While our crew was packing up our equipment, MJ politely asked us, “can I say something at the end?”

“Whoever is watching... thank you for listening to my past, my life story. Thank you.”

For more information on how to adopt MJ or other East Texas children available for adoption, please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us .

