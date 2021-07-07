East Texas teams set to play in Dixie baseball tournaments this weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Dixie World Series is back this year and their are plenty of East Texas teams looking to make deep runs.

Last year due to COVID_19, only regional and state tournaments were held. Regional tournaments will be held all over the region this weekend.

In Paris, Hallsville, Sulphur Springs, Gilmer Palestine, Lindale and Mount Pleasant will compete in the 12U “O” Zone North Division I tournament. In Division II, Gladewater and Winnsboro will compete.

Kilgore will host the 12U “O” Zone South Regional. In Division I, Livingston, Bullard, Kilgore, Center and Nacogdoches will compete. Division II will feature Pineland, West Rusk, Frankston and Arp.

Center will host the 12U “O”Zone Classic State Tournament. East Texas teams playing will feature Lovelady, Central, Hemphill and Hudson. Center will also play host to the 9U and 11U State Tournaments as well as the 10U Classic State Tournament.

Willis will host the 10U South Regional while Paris will host the 10U North Regional.

All the tournaments start on Saturday July 10 and run through July 12.

The full brackets can be found here.

