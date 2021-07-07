East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Texas church camp

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) -Dozens of adults and youths have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a Texas church camp.

Three tested positive for the highly contagious delta variant. Dr. Philip Keiser, who’s Galveston County’s local health authority, says 57 adults and youths from the county tested positive, including six patients who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He said more than 90 others, including some from outside the county, self-reported positive test results.

More than 450 adults and grade-six-to-12 youths attended the camp organized near Giddings, Texas, by Clear Creek Community Church in League City, a Houston suburb.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Latest News

A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Air Force is largely responsible for a former serviceman...
Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack
Houston police
Houston officer shot while responding to parking lot dispute
Houston police
Man fatally shot by Houston police during confrontation
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody