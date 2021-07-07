East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Chlorine shortage hitting East Texas pool supply stores

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Donna Swanson with the Swimming Pool Super Center in Longview about what they are doing to make sure their customers are getting the chlorine needed for their pools.

She says pool sales picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic and chlorine supplies are low because of supply and demand.

Swanson noted another reason supply of chlorine tablets are running lower than normal is because a manufacturing facility in Lake Charles, LA was destroyed by Hurricane Laura last year. She said a fire broke out at the facility and it still has not returned to production. She said the facility had supplied chlorine to 40-percent of the country.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Christopher Wansley (Source: Smith County Jail)
Jacksonville man accused of killing another while playing with gun

Latest News

WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
WebXtra: Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Meals On Wheels of East Texas purchased a new van thanks to a grant from the Junior League of...
Meals On Wheels purchases new van thanks to Junior League grant
Meals On Wheels got a new van.
WebXtra: Meals on Wheels van
Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is filing suits against three of the...
Trump announces suits against Facebook, Twitter and Google