Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody

Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Hallsville mother accused of kidnapping three children with the fear of possibly putting them up for sale.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s office on July 6th, 2021, at 10:32 p.m., Harrison County Dispatch received a call in regards to the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from a home on Appaloosa Lane near Hallsville.

During the call, the caller stated that Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23, of Hallsville, interfered with the custody of two other children that were her own, in regards to a separate ongoing investigation.

Deputies arrived at the location and gathered information to broadcast an Amber Alert. Deputies received Information that Kelley fled from the Hallsville area to Longview, but the specific address was undetermined, said the release.

Deputies stated that the complainant informed them that Kelley had previously made statements alleging she might complete the sell of her children for unknown reasons, this heightened the urgency of law enforcement in locating the children.

The Longview Police Department was notified and their assistance was requested, they quickly provided support according to the release. On the morning of July 7th, at 3:49 a.m., after checking multiple addresses in Longview, Kelley was located with a male subject at 516 Aurel Ave. in Longview with all three children.

All three children were found safe and unharmed, said the release. Narcotics and paraphernalia (needles) were found within the reach of all three children. Due to the children being located so quickly, the Amber Alert was never issued, said the sheriff’s office.

Kelley was taken into custody, the male subject is currently under investigation for Child Endangerment, and all three children were returned safely back home, said the release. “It’s a good feeling when any Law Enforcement Agency can safely return a child in this type of situation,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

The sheriff also stated that Longview Police played an integral part in the success of the investigation. He thanked Chief Bishop and the Longview Police Department for the quick response and deployment of their resources to assist them. “As I have said numerous times, different patch, same mission- I couldn’t think of a better outcome,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

