18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit on I-20 has EB traffic at standstill

SMITH/VAN ZANDT COUNTIES, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler wreck has traffic at a standstill in East Texas near Van.

The wreck, according to TxDOT, will not be cleared until around 7 p.m. Eastbound traffic is not moving. The wreck is near the Willow Branch Rd. exit, which is number 544, and traffic is backed up to at least FM 16.

East Texas News traffic reporter Kerri Compton says a crane is also on scene at an overpass in the area of the wreck.

Drivers who are not yet on the interstate would be advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.