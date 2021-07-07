East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

18-wheeler wreck at Willow Branch exit on I-20 has EB traffic at standstill

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH/VAN ZANDT COUNTIES, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler wreck has traffic at a standstill in East Texas near Van.

The wreck, according to TxDOT, will not be cleared until around 7 p.m. Eastbound traffic is not moving. The wreck is near the Willow Branch Rd. exit, which is number 544, and traffic is backed up to at least FM 16.

East Texas News traffic reporter Kerri Compton says a crane is also on scene at an overpass in the area of the wreck.

Drivers who are not yet on the interstate would be advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Fiber Cable repair
Car wreck takes out Internet in Bullard, Flint, Tyler
Lindsey Mariah Kelley, 23
Children found safe in drug house, mom, male friend taken into custody
Anthony Levi Cochran
Bullard man pleads guilty to assault, conspiracy as part of White Supremacist prison gang
Lexi Thibodeaux, 16, of Henderson, was reported last seen around 2 p.m. Monday.
Henderson police say runaway teen reunited with family

Latest News

Traffic backed up for several miles on EB 20.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck causes standstill on EB I-20 near Willow Branch Rd.
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New...
Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield