WebXtra: Texas Dept. of Agriculture rep opines on beef, poultry, lumber commodities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A field representative with the Texas Department of Agriculture shared his thoughts on the state of agricultural commodities in the East Texas region.

Manuel Martinez represents 20 counties throughout the East Texas region and he was a guest speaker at Tuesday’s Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce Stakeholders Call.

Martinez said he doesn’t have a crystal ball as to when beef, poultry and lumber prices will go down, but he claimed to have a good idea of what will maintain the stability of those commodities.

Martinez spoke about the issue of supply, a well as the importance of marketing the region’s agriculture across the state, and even the world. He said he encourages businesses, manufacturing and organizations to support the Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program which showcases products and businesses made in Texas.

