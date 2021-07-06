WAC Football Preview Set for July 28 in Texas

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference will host its annual football preview day on July 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott in The Woodlands, Texas. Head coaches from all six teams will be in attendance and will be joined by select student-athletes.

The day will be broken up into both a morning and afternoon session. Abilene Christian, Dixie State and Tarleton will be part of the morning session, which will begin at 9 a.m. CT. Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin will make up the afternoon session, which will begin at 1 p.m. CT.

In addition to a live press conference, which will be streamed live on the WAC Digital Network, coaches and student-athletes will participate in one-on-one interviews. There will also be a virtual press conference with each of the head coaches.

Below is the list of head coaches and players scheduled to attend:

Abilene Christian: Head Coach Adam Dorrel, WR Kobe Clark, DT Quent Titre

Dixie State: Head Coach Paul Peterson, QB Kody Wilstead, LB Malaki Malaki

Lamar: Head Coach Blane Morgan, TE Jeremy Davis, DB Anthony Ruffin

Sam Houston: Head Coach K.C. Keeler, QB Eric Schmid, DE Jahari Kay

Stephen F. Austin: Head Coach Colby Carthel, QB Trae Self, DL Dennis Osagiede

Tarleton: Head Coach Todd Whitten, WR J.F. Thomas, DB Devin Hafford