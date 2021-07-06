Tyler police seek help locating missing man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Emery McCuin, 54, was last seen on Thursday, July 1 in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.

McCuin is described as being 6′2″ tall, weighing 196 lbs., is bald with brown eyes. He walks with a cane, wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants and black boots. Family members say McCuin has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and also uses a pacemaker.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of McCuin is asked to please contact Tyler Police Department dispatch at 903-531-1000.

