Tyler police seek help locating missing man

Emery McCuin was last seen Thursday in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.
Emery McCuin was last seen Thursday in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Emery McCuin, 54, was last seen on Thursday, July 1 in the 3100 block of Park Center Dr. in Tyler.

McCuin is described as being 6′2″ tall, weighing 196 lbs., is bald with brown eyes. He walks with a cane, wears eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants and black boots. Family members say McCuin has been diagnosed as schizophrenic and also uses a pacemaker.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of McCuin is asked to please contact Tyler Police Department dispatch at 903-531-1000.

