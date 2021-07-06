East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Police debut new boat for Lake Tyler patrol

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with the Tyler Police Department’s Andy Erbaugh about a new law enforcement boat that made its debut this past weekend.

The boat was donated to the department by the City of Tyler water services to be used for patrolling Lake Tyler on holidays, special events, and high traffic weekends.

The boat will be used exclusively at Lake Tyler by eight police officers trained by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

