Tyler Pipe plans $35 million in improvements

Tyler Pipe
Tyler Pipe((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 80-percent, five-year tax abatement for Tyler Pipe Company and its parent company, McWane Inc. was approved by the Smith County Commissioners Court Tuesday.

According to a press release, the tax abatement is for approximately $35 million in enhancements to the Tyler Pipe facility, and the estimated fiscal impact to Smith County for the tax abatement is $482,400, said Dr. Felecia Herndon, Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran thanked Tyler Pipe, and said he appreciated the partnership the county had with Tyler Pipe and recognized the contribution the company makes to the community and to the world.

Dr. Herndon said McWane Inc. is one of the country’s largest iron water works and plumbing products manufacturer, with 25 facilities worldwide. Tyler Pipe was founded in 1935, and was acquired by McWane Inc. in 1995. It has not requested a tax abatement since 2001.

Dr. Herndon said the company expects to invest approximately $35 million into the Tyler facility, which includes replacing and enhancing equipment throughout the facility. Construction is expected to begin this year.

Tyler Pipe currently has 368 full-time employees, with an average pay of $21 per hour.

Greg Simmons, Plant Manager for Tyler Pipe, said 40 employees have already been added to Tyler Pipe this year in anticipation of the production expansion project, and at least 12 more are expected to be hired this year.

