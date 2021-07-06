East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to some muggy lower 70s this morning with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be likely today, especially throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs this afternoon will be similar to yesterday, warming into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll hold on to better shots at scattered showers and thundershowers for Wednesday and Thursday so be sure to keep the umbrella close. This rain will not be constantly falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day. Rain will become a bit more spotty on Friday and Saturday before picking back up in coverage and frequency on Sunday. East Texas remains drought free as we now enter the first full week of July, which truly is something to be grateful for. In addition to keeping the drought away, scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next seven days. All we have to do is deal with the humidity and enjoy the forecast for what it is!

