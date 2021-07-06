East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday crash in Van Zandt County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday evening single-vehicle crash near Edom left three people injured and one dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation, on Saturday at 7:31 p.m., DPS troopers responded to a crash on FM-2339 approximately one mile west of the city of Edom in Van Zandt County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Hyundai Accent was traveling east on FM-2339 down a slight grade. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the south ditch where the vehicle struck a culvert and began to roll. The male juvenile driver and two male juvenile passengers were transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in critical condition. A 14-year-old female passenger was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

