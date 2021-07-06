East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Reward offered for safe return of abducted Smith County children

Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into...
Tristan Jackson, left, and Amber Jackson were reported as having been illegally taken into their mother's custody earlier this month. Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating them.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A reward is now being offered to anyone who helps bring home two abducted children.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Christian confirmed that a family member related 13-year-old Amber Jackson and 9-year-old Tristan Jackson has offered a $500 reward for their return. The mother of the children, Cynthia Hodges, is accused of illegally removing Amber and Tristan from a placement family. It is believed that Hodges has absconded with the children alongside her father, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Investigators said the Hodges have a 2012 white Ford F-250 and could be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to East and South Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

Jimmy Hodges is also wanted out of Dallas and Smith counties while Francis Hodges has a warrant for parole violation.

Investigators believe the health and safety of the children is at stake and ask that anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals are asked call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Previous reporting:

Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating 2 children

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas 2021
Tyler resident Mallory Fuller crowned Miss Texas 2021
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary

Latest News

WWII-era railcar
Longview World of Wonders to create new exhibit on WWII-era railcar
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
WEBXTRA: Train exhibit
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Gov. Abbott appoints Jacksonville ISD police chief to Texas School Safety Center Board
Tyler Pipe
Tyler Pipe plans $35 million in improvements