Noonday power outage may not be fixed until Tuesday morning

Oncor power outage map. (ONCOR)

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Noonday residents experiencing a power outage may not have service restored until Tuesday.

According to Oncor’s website, 890 customers in the Noonday area are experiencing a loss of service. No notice was given regarding the source or cause of the power outage, but it was noted that service was estimated to be restored around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.