East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Noonday power outage may not be fixed until Tuesday morning

(Source: RNN)
(Source: RNN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Oncor power outage map.
Oncor power outage map.(ONCOR)

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Noonday residents experiencing a power outage may not have service restored until Tuesday.

According to Oncor’s website, 890 customers in the Noonday area are experiencing a loss of service. No notice was given regarding the source or cause of the power outage, but it was noted that service was estimated to be restored around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child Tax Credit
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred in Rusk County early Sunday...
6 people injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 259 in Rusk County
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Carthage police officers arrest driver after investigation of shooting incident turns into vehicle pursuit
Analysts are saying that lumber prices are starting to come down. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Lumber prices in East Texas begin to ease down

Latest News

Weekend Lake Stats
Weekend Lake Stats
Coy Simms
Coy Simms Anniversary
Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund officially being announced today at the Van Cliburn Auditorium...
Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund sets stage for future of theatre in East Texas
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63