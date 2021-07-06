Noonday power outage may not be fixed until Tuesday morning
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Noonday residents experiencing a power outage may not have service restored until Tuesday.
According to Oncor’s website, 890 customers in the Noonday area are experiencing a loss of service. No notice was given regarding the source or cause of the power outage, but it was noted that service was estimated to be restored around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
