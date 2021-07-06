East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A few lingering showers/thundershowers possible overnight but nothing severe is expected. We start off tomorrow morning with lows in the low 70s, tomorrow will be very similar to today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thundershowers possible through much of the day. Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s and low 90s with a 40% chance for rain. Rain will be in the forecast for every day for the next seven days but not much accumulation is expected. While isolated areas could see up to two inches this week, most will see anywhere between .25″ and 1.50″ of rain. While the above normal rainfall will continue, as will the below normal high temperatures. The normal high for today being 93°, and not looking like we’ll hit that through the extended forecast period. An update on Tropical Storm Elsa, the storm made landfall in Cuba today, and will make its way back over the gulf before making landfall along the gulf coast of Florida in the next few days. The storm is expected to become a Tropical Depression once it moves over the continental US but could regain strength while over the ocean. We’ll have to keep our eyes on it for our friends to the east, but there are no noticeable impacts from Elsa in East Texas.

